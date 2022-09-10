Just over a week out from the premiere on Disney+, Lucasfilm on Saturday unveiled the final trailer for the new “Star Wars” series “Andor” during D23 Expo 2022. And you can watch it here now.

Things sure look bleak for the galaxy, as well it should given that, as explained during the Lucasfilm D23 presentation, the show is set about five years before the events of the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Which puts it firmly in the same time frame as “Star Wars: Rebels,” or if you prefer, the era when the Empire was at its greatest power and freedom was but a distant memory. (Cue “Star Wars” music.)

“We’re going to go back five years. You won’t believe these characters,” star Diego Luna said during the presentation. “It’s about the awakening of a revolutionary. It’s about someone finding out there’s a purpose. You’ll see a whole community reaction. Hopefully it’s a story you’ll love to watch.”

In addition to Luna, also returning from “Rogue One” is Genevieve O’Reilly as Imperial Senator-turned-Renbel Leader Mon Mothma. At the D23 presentation, O’Reilly said: “It’s so exciting. I’m so excited for us to share this with you. You get to fall in love with Cassian Andor all over again. For Mon Mothma, previously we’ve seen her as a pillar of the rebellion, this time we get to meet and explore her as a woman trying to navigate the dark shadows of the Imperial Politics while trying to build a rebellion.”

Lucasfilm also confirmed “Andor” will be “a 24-episode spy thriller” broken up into two parts. The first 12 episodes will air weekly starting Sept. 21; filming is about to begin on the second (and final) season.

Here’s a logline for the series: The show “explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor in the series alongside O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. They’re joined by Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star. Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan are executive producers. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.