Disney released a new trailer for the “Willow” Disney+ series at D23 on Saturday, offering a closer look at the continuation of the fantasy story and revealing that Christian Slater has joined the cast.

The film is a continuation of the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard, which followed an aspiring magician (Warwick Davis) from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

“I love the fantasy, the sci-fi, getting to be a part of this show was, I’ll be honest with you, an absolute dream come true,” Slater said on the D23 stage. “Getting to work with [Warwick] was great. [He’s] a legend. This whole cast I thought was great. To get to be a part of this family was very exciting. This was a very fun character, surprisingly we got to have some improv, some ad-libs, and came up with stuff on the spot which was a lot of fun. This was definitely a fun character, something I was really happy to do.”

“Willow” will feature a diverse international cast with Davis returning as Willow alongside Joanne Whalley as Sorsha. Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.

“Willow” will premiere Nov. 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.