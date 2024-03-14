‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home First Competitor of the Season: And Afghan Hound Is…

Competition officially began on “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night, and sadly, that means someone had to be eliminated. And that person — or rather, animal — was Afghan Hound.

The night was “Wizard of Oz”-themed and, heading into her performance, Afghan Hound admitted that the character she’s most inspired by from the legendary film is the Cowardly Lion. As part of her clue package, Afghan Hound mentioned that, for her family, the dreams that they dreamed really did come true, but then, they were separated.

“I want to make my family smile and laugh from afar, and that’s what’s giving me the courage tonight,” she teased.

Afghan Hound then launched into a performance of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” — technically a song closer to “The Lion King” than “The Wizard of Oz,” but we’ll count it — twerking along to every “a-weema-weh,” much to the surprise of the crowd.

In the end though, it wasn’t enough to save her from being the first person eliminated this season. So, who was under the mask?

Well, panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg suggested Brooke Hogan, but Afghan Hound didn’t love that guess all that much. In the end, it actually ended up being Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley.

For those unaware, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, and are serving a combined 15 years in prison. That is what Savannah was referring to in her clue package.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

