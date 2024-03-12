After a surprise self-elimination to kick off season 11 last week, the competition actually begins on “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday. And panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thinks Brooke Hogan, daughter of Hulk Hogan, might be under the Afghan Hound mask this season.

Wednesday night’s competition is “Wizard of Oz”-themed, with competitors celebrating iconic moments from the legendary film. For her part, McCarthy hits the stage as Glinda. But Afghan Hound doesn’t appear to think the Good Witch has a good guess.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the episode, Jenny McCarthy guesses that Afghan Hound might be Brooke Hogan, because “that family had a reality show” and “there was a lot of drama.”

The mystery singer is quick to wave McCarthy off — literally, which stuns the crowd, along with Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong — but the panelist holds her ground.

“Listen girlfriend, there’s one more I’m gonna get you on, you ready? The clothesline clue,” McCarthy explains. “That is a wrestling move, that I’d like to do on Ken. And that was a clue!”

You can watch TheWrap’s full sneak peek at the episode in the video above. Who is Afghan Hound really? Well, we’ll have to wait to find out.

What we do know is that she’s a real competitor. Kevin Hart, who chose to unmask himself in the premiere, simply showed up on-stage to prank his friend Nick Cannon, who, of course, hosts “The Masked Singer.” His presence was a one-off, similar to Demi Lovato’s at the start of season 10.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.