‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Another Pair Home: The Eliminated Bride and Avocado Are…

It was another double elimination on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night, and insults flew about. Of course, that’s just because the theme of the night was “Comedy Roast Night,” not because of any real animosity. But in the end, the journey came to a close for Bride and Avocado.

Leading up to the reveals, the judges had a wide range of guesses. Thanks to an exclusive clip provided to TheWrap ahead of the episode, we knew going into things that Robin Thicke suspected Avocado might be “The Santa Clauses” and “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen. But, that’s mostly because he wasn’t sure who else could even fit the clue package.

As the other judges made their guesses, Thicke admitted that he was “having a little trouble” formulating a guess, “because I’m not as…” – but before he could finish his sentence, Ken Jeong supplied the word “smart,” prompting a laugh from the table and honoring the week’s theme of roasting. But Thicke was quick to give it right back, poking fun at Jeong’s outfit choice for the night. “When you turn off the lights at night, does your jacket keep you awake?” he asked.

In the end, Thicke was actually in the right realm with his “Home Improvement”-based guess, but it wasn’t Tim Allen. Instead, the massive avocado was revealed to be radio personality and podcast host Adam Carolla.

Meanwhile, the judges’ original guesses for Bride ranged anywhere from White Snake frontman David Coverdale to Carrot Top. And, of course, none of those guesses were correct. But, fans were pretty keen on Bride’s real identity.

Though the judges were initially tripped up by the fact that it was a man under the bright pink dragon wearing a wedding dress, watchers were quick to speculate the growling voice that first sang “Shut Up and Dance” was that of Chris Jericho. And lo and behold, Bride was unmasked to be the All Elite Wrestling star.

He threw on a fake British accent to purposely mess with the judges – and it paid off.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.