WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”

Wednesday night marked the end of the road for Doll on “The Masked Singer” but, as it turns out, we almost met him on that stage much sooner — like, eight seasons ago.

Despite coming in as the reigning champ on Wednesday, Doll couldn’t extend his streak into another week. At the end of the night, it was revealed that Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider was the man behind the mask (which, admittedly, a whole lot of fans figured out pretty early on). Turns out, Snider was actually asked to be part of the show’s inaugural season in the U.S.

“Well, OK, I’m gonna tell you a little secret. They asked me to be on the first season. I said, ‘No, this show will never work,'” Snider told to TheWrap with a laugh. “Cut to nine seasons later, and they call and go, ‘Are you ready to be on now?’ I’m like ‘Yes! I was wrong, I admit it. You were right, it’s a big show, people love it. Yes. Thank you for asking me again!'”

And Snider will be the first to admit that he’s had bad judgement on other projects in the past.

“I did the same thing with ‘Sharknado,'” he explained. “They asked me to be in the first one, I go, ‘This will never work!’ Cut to six movies later, there I am in Romania, dressed as a cowboy, going, ‘I was wrong, you were right, this was a big movie.’ So anyway, yeah, it’s pretty funny.”

Of course, Snider admits that both his wife and his management teamed also made sure to yell at him this time around to get him to go on the show. But, he also wanted to show people that he could be more than just the hardcore singer of “Twisted Sister.”

“I was really anxious for people to see me, you know, not just going, ‘We’re not gonna –.’ You know, doing that,” Snider said. “I mean, I did a show on Broadway called ‘Rocktopia.’ And in the show, I had sang Led Zeppelin, I sang Aerosmith, I sang opera. And every night, outside the sage door I’d sign autographs. People come up going, ‘Dee, I didn’t know you could sing!'”

“I’d go, ‘What?’ They’d go, ‘I didn’t know you could sing!’ I’d go, ‘Well what do you think I’ve been doing the last 40…?’ And they go, ‘Oh, but that’s Twisted Sister.’ … They were blown away because they didn’t expect that from Dee Snider. So I was hoping to get more opportunity to show that [with ‘The Masked Singer’].”

That said, another part of him was totally fine with being eliminated after just two episodes.

“It’s very difficult. And I can’t express that to you,” he said. “When you’re in that, you’re just so disconnected from the outside world. You’ll you have the earpieces in and you just — it’s weird. So on that level, you can’t wait to get that thing off.”

