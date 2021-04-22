Masked Singer Bobby Brown

Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’s’ Supersized ‘Super 8’ Episode Crushes Wednesday Competition

April 22, 2021
The CW’s “Kung Fu” stays above 1 million viewers in Week 3

“The Masked Singer” filled Fox’s primetime block Wednesday with a two-hour episode that led the network to an even easier Wednesday win in TV ratings than it had a week ago, according to initial Nielsen data.

During the Fox singing competition’s supersized installment, its final “Super 8” contestants competed and two were unmasked: Crab, who turned out to be Bobby Brown (pictured above), and Seashell, who was revealed as Tamera Mowry-Housley.

