Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’s’ Supersized ‘Super 8’ Episode Crushes Wednesday Competition

During the Fox singing competition’s supersized installment, its final “Super 8” contestants competed and two were unmasked : Crab, who turned out to be Bobby Brown (pictured above), and Seashell, who was revealed as Tamera Mowry-Housley.

“The Masked Singer” filled Fox’s primetime block Wednesday with a two-hour episode that led the network to an even easier Wednesday win in TV ratings than it had a week ago, according to initial Nielsen data.

Though Fox crushed all of its primetime broadcast competition in the key adults 18-49 range with the doubled-up “Masked Singer,” NBC took first place in total viewers for the night with Dick Wolf’s block of “Chicago” universe shows.

Meanwhile, The CW’s new series “Kung Fu” stayed north of 1 million viewers with its third episode.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8-10 p.m., “The Masked Singer” scored that rating and total viewer tally.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/6 and first in viewers with 6.5 million. At 8, “Chicago Med” earned a 0.9/6 and 6.9 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” at 9 posted a 0.8/5 and 6.7 million viewers. At 10, “Chicago P.D.” put up a 0.8/6 and 5.8 million viewers.

CBS, ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. CBS was third in viewers with 3.4 million, ABC was fourth with 2.4 million and Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For CBS, “The Price Is Right at Night” got a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 received a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million viewers. At 10, “S.W.A.T.” closed the night with a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 took a 0.6/4 and 3.2 million viewers. At 8:30, “Home Economics” settled for a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers. At 9, “The Conners” got a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “Call Your Mother” at 9:30 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers. At 10, “A Million Little Things” ended the network’s primetime block with a 0.3/2 and 2 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 900,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 733,000. At 8, Week 3 of “Kung Fu” received a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.