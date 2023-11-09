Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”

The Hibiscus reached her full bloom on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday and now the petals are coming off.

“The Real Housewives of New York” alum Luann de Lesseps was revealed to be the singer under the floral facade. While she told TheWrap she “loved a good challenge,” one thing she won’t miss is navigating her costume through doorways.

“It was so beautiful,” the reality TV turned cabaret star said. “I was so happy to be this gorgeous, beautiful flower. I had that backpack, which were the petals, and I had to get used to moving around. I couldn’t get through any doors, I had to walk sideways!”

De Lesseps rose to fame as one of the original “Real Housewives of New York” cast members. She was also one of the first housewives to release a single — 2010’s Autotune classic “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

As the single goes, elegance is learned. But so is singing.

“I did have a vocal coach.” de Lesseps revealed. “I never say no to learning. I’m always trying to grow and be better at what I do.”

De Lesseps will take her newfound stage presence on the road for her Countess Cabaret tour.

“I’m excited to bring in all new show in February for Valentine’s Day, but until then, my shows are always new. There’s always new content. You know, I have video clips from “Crappie Lake,” the song choices, the shows always new. ‘F, Marry, Kill’ is going to kick off 2024!”

In the meantime, you can see the Countess next on “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip RHONY Legacy,” which debuts on Peacock in December.