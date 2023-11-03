Andy Cohen Says There Are No Plans to Pull ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco’

The show was pushed to 2024 following reports of an incident involving cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo

Andy Cohen at BravoCon (Photo credit: Bravo)
Andy Cohen at BravoCon (Photo credit: Bravo)

Andy Cohen says there are no plans to pull the fifth season of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” despite reports suggesting the show — which was filmed in Morocco — would be shelved indefinitely.

“Morocco” was originally slated to be the fourth season of “Ultimate Girls Trip,” and a St. Bart’s trip, filmed after Morocco and titled “RHONY Legacy,” was supposed to be the fifth season.

But the shows have flipped spots on the release calendar, with “RHONY Legacy” coming out on Peacock in December and “Morocco” slated for 2024.

“There was a weird thing online that said it’s not airing,” Cohen said during the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon on Friday.

“We had two [shows] in the can and basically just decided to push ‘RHONY Legacy’ up because there was so much interest, and that’s the only thing that happened. ‘RHONY Legacy’ jumped that spot in line.”

Afterwards, Cohen told TheWrap, “There’s all this speculation about [Morocco]; Bravo jumped ‘Legacy’ to the front of the line. It’s there, it’s done and I hope everyone sees it soon.”

“Morocco” has been mired in controversy after an incident that reportedly included nonconsensual physical contact between castmembers Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. Both women exited the series early.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” a statement from Peacock read. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

“RHONY Legacy” itself has come under fire for the inclusion of Ramona Singer. Singer was booted from BravoCon days before the event for using shorthand for a racial slur.

“RHONY Legacy” also stars “New York” alums Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, Kristin Taekman and Dorinda Medley, and is slated to appear on Peacock this December but does not have an air date.

Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety. His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).

