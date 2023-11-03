Peacock continues to expand its Bravo streaming offerings. NBCUniversal’s streaming platform will be the official home to uncensored versions of future reunion episodes for all the cable network’s reality programming, Bravo emcee and executive producer Andy Cohen revealed Friday during the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas.

The move comes after uncensored versions of certain reunion episodes garnered big interest on the streamer this year, including “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and Vanderpump Rules.”

The uncensored reunion episodes will be available to stream on Peacock following their Bravo debut.

The uncensored versions of past reunion episodes have been a viewership hit for Peacock. The debut of the third part of “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition” saw Peacock’s highest first-day viewership of any program across the NBCU entertainment slate on the streamer back in June.

Bravo fans love to tune in to the reunion episodes, for a debrief on the drama of the latest season of the favorite reality series. The first reunion episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 hit the highest viewership the Bravo series had seen since 2019 in June, and the uncensored version of the episode became the most-watched episode of the series on Peacock to date.

Bravo and Peacock have benefited from their symbiotic relationship within the NBCUniversal umbrella. Peacock serves as the streaming home for all Bravo series the day after premiering on cable, and also debuted spin-offs like the crossover series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Seasons 4 and 5 of the “Real Housewives of Miami” — which aired later on Bravo.

Bravo content viewership on Peacock has doubled year over year in terms of hours watched, according to data previously provided by the streamer. Almost every Bravo series that has launched in 2023 has seen cross-platform growth compared to previous seasons.