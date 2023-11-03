Peacock subscribers will have access to BravoCon’s most in-demand panels, including “Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off.”

As the official streaming home of BravoCon 2023, Peacock will house panels, talent interviews and other segments beginning Friday, with new content landing through Nov. 10. The above three panels will be available to stream on Peacock shortly after their BravoCon debut.

The convention runs Friday-Sunday at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas, featuring over 165 Bravolebrities in attendance.

The “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” will feature a one-stop shop with some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products. During the shop-off, viewers at home will have the chance to purchase the products featured via a QR code that will be displayed onscreen.

Throughout the weekend, Peacock will stream same-day content from BravoCon’s Bravoverse Live Stage featuring interviews with Bravo stars, straight from the heart of BravoCon.

What is BravoCon 2023?

BravoCon is an annual convention that hosts all the programs that air on the Bravo network, including the “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Vandepump Rules,” “Southern Charm” and more. The event provides fans with an in-person experience, where they can meet their favorite Bravolebrities, attend panel discussions and buy merchandise.

When does BravoCon 2023 start?

BravoCon 2023 starts on Friday, Nov. 3, and ends Sunday, Nov. 5.

Where will BravoCon be streaming?

BravoCon 2023 will be streaming on NBCUniversal’s platform Peacock, with most panels heading to the streamer shortly after its BravoCon debut. Per BravoTV.com, full panels from BravoCon 2023 will be available to stream on Peacock and BravoTV.com.

What Bravolebrities will be in attendance at BravoCon 2023

Some of the notable Bravo stars who are set to attend BravoCon 2023 include Bravo executive Andy Cohen, Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”), Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atltanta”), Lindsay Hubbard (“Summer House”) Sonja Morgan (“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy”), Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Dr. Nicole Martin (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and more.

What Bravo franchises will be in attendance at BravoCon 2023?

Some of the franchises expected to attend BravoCon 2023 include “Summer House,” Below Deck,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Real Housewives,” “Southern Charm” and more.

Where does BravoCon 2023 take place?

BravoCon 2023 takes place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What panels will BravoCon 2023 have?

Some of the panels set to be featured at BravoCon 2023 include “Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies,” “The Reading Room,” “Viva Las Atlanta Peaches,” “Livin’ in Beverly Hills,” “Charming House Rules” and more. Here’s a link to a list of all the events taking place.

Since it’s a ticketed convention, many of the panels will be for in-person attendees. But the ones you can steam are below:

“BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen”

All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after their Bravo debut.

“The Bravos” — Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Event description: Join us for a night of glitz and glamour honoring Bravo’s most iconic stars with unforgettable awards. It’s Bravo’s biggest night!

“Dynamic Duos” — Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Event description: Calling all Bravo Besties! The most titillating twosomes from the Bravo Universe are sitting down with Andy Cohen. Being a third wheel has never felt so good!

“Bravo’s Showgirls” — Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Event description: We’re bringing together all of our favorite Bravolebs who are the life of the party! These gals are the straws that stir the drink and “always have a great niiiight!”

“The Reading Room” — Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Event description: Back by popular demand after its devious debut at BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen is gathering Bravo’s sharpest tongues and shade assassins on one stage.

“Charming House Rules” — Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Event description: Your favorites from “Southern Charm,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Summer House,” “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” and “Southern Hospitality” will join Andy Cohen on one stage for an epic mashup event.

BravoCon panels that will stream on Peacock

“Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies”

Event description: The closest duos from across Bravo are coming together to share what it’s like living out their friendships in front of the cameras. From highs and lows to everything in between, these friends have had their friendships tested and one thing is for certain — they are all ride-or-die for each other.

Participating talent: Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller

“SUR’ving Up the Latest With ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Presented by Lay’s“

Event description: After a scandal that jolted the zeitgeist, the cast is coming together to give fans a glimpse into where things currently stand and tease what viewers can look forward to with the upcoming season.

Participating talent: Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney

“The ‘Summer House’ Always Wins: Presented by State Farm:”

Event description: It may be the fall season, but things are sure to heat up when the cast of “Summer House” takes the stage to dish on their current dynamic as a group and unpack the latest in their lives.

Participating talent: Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Mya Allen, Gabby Prescod, Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni

“Viva Las Atlanta Peaches“

Event description: Your favorite sweet and shady Atlanta peaches are on hand to spill the tea on their jaw-dropping season, share where their friendships stand, and see what other receipts have been rustled up since the reunion.

Participating talent: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, Shereé Whitfield

“Bravolebrity Shop-Off”

Event description: It’s a one-stop Bravo shop featuring your favorite reality business mavens! Join us for merchandise face-offs and plenty of products to purchase, specially discounted for our lucky BravoCon audience. You could even snag an exclusive surprise you won’t find anywhere else on the market. Simply scan your QR code and shop ’til you drop, all while your beloved Bravolebs prove they’ve got the #1 commodity. Come for the competition, laughs, spectacle, and retail therapy – all from the comfort of your seat.

Participating talent: TBD

“‘Below Deck’ Crew“

Event description: We’re going to need all hands on deck with this wild crew! “Below Deck”-ers from across franchises are coming together to discuss their respective seasons, wade through the drama, and see how their experiences align.

Participating talent: Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, Tumi Mhlongo, Luka Brunton, Fraser Olender, Alex Propson, Aesha Scott, Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen

“The Ultimate Girls Trip Down Memory Lane“

Event description: It’s the ultimate trip down memory lane with the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.” Let’s hear what they have to say about reuniting, rehashing old drama, and igniting some new!

Participating talent: Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kristen Taekman, Kelly Bensimon

“Livin’ in Beverly Hills“

Event description: The crown jewels of Beverly Hills gather to dish on their latest season and update fans on where their lives and friendships have taken them since they last hit the stage. Plus, we’ll get to know the newest ’Wife in the 90210.

Participating talent: Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff

“It’s All About to Go South! Presented by State Farm”

Event description: The “Southern Charm”-ers unpack their current season and give fans a glimpse into where their complicated relationships stand. “Southern Hospitality’s” resident socialites join in on the fun.

Participating talent: Patricia Altschul, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, Maddi Reese, Grace Lily, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Rod Razavi, Rodrigo Reyes

For more information on BravoCon, visit bravotv.com/bravocon.