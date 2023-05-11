Bravo just dropped the trailer for it’s three-part “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion, and it’s clear there’s no love lost between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

For those of you just catching up, Madix and Sandoval were the longest-running couple on the show, having dated for nearly nine years and purchased a house together. Last summer, Sandoval began cheating on Madix with Raquel Leviss, their castmate and Ariana’s best friend. Sandoval and Leviss kept their relationship secret until Madix discovered intimate texts between them on Sandoval’s phone. The cheating scandal was dubbed the “Scandoval,” with production picking up again to capture the fallout. (Click here for everything you need to know about the “Scandoval.”)

The reunion, which was filmed in late March, was the first time all parties were together in the same room. Watch the trailer above.

“I don’t see anything good coming for those f–king rats,” Madix says in her dressing room before taping.

However, on set, she is overcome with emotion. “I can’t think of two worse people,” she says, fighting back tears.

Sandoval himself is later seen cracking under the pressure, yelling at the crew, “I don’t need a camera in my goddamn f–king face!”

At one point, things even appear to get physical between Sandoval and castmate James Kennedy.

Sharp-eyed viewers will note that Leviss and Scheana Shay do not share the stage. That’s because Leviss served Shay with a temporary restraining order prior to the finale, after Shay allegedly attacked Leviss after finding out about her cheating.

Shay is served papers from Leviss by host Andy Cohen during the reunion, but TMZ reported that the papers had “no legal meaning.”

Next Wednesday will be the season finale filmed with all bonus footage production shot, followed by a three-part reunion. Check out the descriptions below:

“ #Scandoval “ airs Wednesday, May 17 at 9 – 10: 15 p.m. ET/PT

Cameras pick back up after Ariana discovers that her boyfriend of nine years is having an affair with one of her best friends. Schwartz panics when the scandal threatens to upend their business. Katie accuses him of being complicit in hiding the truth. Raquel files for a restraining order against Scheana after an alleged altercation. Finally, Sandoval comes clean with another shocking secret.

“Reunion Part 1” airs Wednesday, May 24 at 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

In the explosive and larger-than-life first part of the reunion, Andy Cohen sits down for intimate one-on-one interviews with Ariana, Tom and Raquel to get to the bottom of the cheating scandal that shocked the world. James nearly comes to blows with Sandoval over the affair. Katie and Schwartz rehash the implosion of their divorce. Lala defends herself when the group calls attention to her stance on cheating. Lisa is left speechless when Ariana reveals her stance on her relationships in the group. Raquel watches the reunion from afar due to her restraining order against Scheana.

“Reunion Part 2” airs Wednesday, May 31 at 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship. The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.

“Reunion Part 3” airs Wednesday, June 7 at 9 – 10:15 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion comes to an electrifying close as Raquel faces her former friends. The group revisits the disastrous girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. They discuss Tom Schwartz’s alleged role in covering up the affair. Ariana breaks down while discussing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy questions Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship and pushes them to reveal if they’re in love.

“Secrets Revealed” airs Wednesday, June 14 at 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

In one of the most shocking secrets revealed episodes in “Vanderpump Rules” history, fans will get a deeper glimpse into the fallout of the group post-#Scandoval. Never-before-seen moments from the summer will shed a new light on glaring secrets that have since been revealed. Plus, fans will see bonus footage from months before Season 10 began as Tom and Katie face the reality of their divorce while still living together.

Peacock, the streaming home of Bravo, will exclusively stream “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition,” a first-of-its-kind extended version of the three reunion episodes beginning on Thursday, May 25 as well as a super-sized version of ‘secrets revealed’ on Thursday, June 15. The uncensored extended versions will feature additional never-before-seen footage of the Bravo offerings, exclusively on Peacock.

“Vanderpump Rules” is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers. Earlier this week, Bravo announced the show will be picked up for an eleventh season.