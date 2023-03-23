‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Everything We Know About the ‘Scandoval’ Showdown

The hotly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion tapes this Thursday, where the ongoing “Scandoval” will surely be addressed.

Here’s everything we know about the reunion, which will air in several weeks after the regular episodes run.

When Will the “Vanderpump Rules” Reunion Air?

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion is taping Thursday, March 23, but not expected to air for weeks, if not months. Bravo only recently released the mid-season trailer, suggesting we’re only halfway through a 14 or 15-episode season.

With one episode airing weekly, the reunion is likely six or seven weeks away.

On Wednesday, Andy Cohen revealed he watched the remainder of Season 10 while flying from New York to California. That’s about a six-hour flight, or about seven 45-minute episodes (without commercials), which matches the math above.

How Many Parts Will the Reunion Be?

Bravo has not announced how many parts the Season 10 reunion will be. The Season 9 reunion was two parts. Three-part reunions are typically reserved for “Housewives” shows, with Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stretching to an epic four parts back in 2017.

Who Is Attending the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 Reunion?

Reunions typically include the main cast, which this season includes:

Lisa Vanderpump

Katie Maloney

Tom Sandoval

Scheana Shay

Ariana Madix

Tom Schwartz

James Kennedy

Lala Kent

Raquel Leviss

Andy Cohen, host

Due to restraining order, Bravo set up two seating arrangements — one for Leviss, where she’s seated between Sandoval and Schwartz. An alternate seating arrangement has Shay sitting at the end behind Sandoval and Schwartz.

Recurring or guest cast members often appear for some or all of the reunion. This season, they include:

Charli Burnett, SUR waitress

Kristina Kelly, Katie’s friend

Ally Lewber, James’ girlfriend



Will Scheana and Raquel Be There in Person?

There were some reports that Leviss would not be in attendance, but she confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday that she would be there in person.

Leviss was granted a temporary restraining order against Shay, which requires the latter to stay 100 yards away from the other and refrain from communicating.

Shay’s lawyer told Us Weekly on Thursday that her client will also be in attendance.

“Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be a part of the reunion,” Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, said. “If Rachel [Leviss’ legal name] attends, Scheana and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order. There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

While Variety reports that Leviss and Shay will be playing musical chairs and swapping places on the reunion set throughout the day, a source close to production tells TheWrap that last-minute logistics are still being figured out to comply with the restraining order.

What Will the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 Reunion Cover?

Obviously, the fallout from the “Scandoval” — where it was revealed Sandoval was secretly cheating on longtime girlfriend Madix with Leviss — will be the main topic.

“I know I have to take accountability for my actions and I’m prepared to do that,” Levis told TMZ.

Leviss also revealed that she talked to Madix on the phone and apologized to her over text, but Madix “didn’t receive it very well.”

The reunion will be the first time Madix and Leviss will meet face-to-face since the Scandoval broke.

Cohen will surely press Sandoval and Leviss on how their affair started, which Leviss says “started as a friendship and turned into something more.”

Other topics expected to be discussed will be the current status of Schwartz & Sandys (Schwartz and Sandoval’s restaurant) and Something Anout Her (Madix and Maloney’s sandwich shop), Kennedy’s rebound relationship with Lewber, and Schwartz and Maloney’s divorce.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.