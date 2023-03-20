After news broke that “Vanderpump Rules” original castmember Tom Sandoval was cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with castmate Raquel Leviss last month, production resumed to capture the fallout from the “Scandoval.”

A just-released trailer reveals the conversation between Sandoval and Madix that was filmed after the scandal broke. Watch it below:

“I wish we both would’ve tried harder,” a sullen Sandoval says in the clip.

“You don’t deserve one f—ing tear of mine,” Madix replies.

“You want anything?” he later asks.

“For you to die,” Madix responds.

The teaser also shows castmember Sheana Shay, who found herself a participant in the “Scandoval” while her and Leviss were in New York together for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!” earlier this month.

“This is a full-blown love affair,” she says, describing Sandoval and Leviss’s relationship.

“I had so much f—ing rage in me,” she continues, alluding to the alleged physical altercation between herself and Leviss. Leviss has since been granted a temporary restraining order against Shay.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies, Madix and Katie Maloney securing space in West Hollywood for their new sandwich shop Something About Her, and Lala Kent arguing with James Kennedy over his fast romance with new girlfriend Ally Lewber. The footage also shows Leviss kissing and flirting with several members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, including Sandoval’s best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported, the additional “Vanderpump Rules” footage shot after the scandal broke will be shown in additional episode(s) later this season. Production on the reunion for Season 10 is also set to take place in the coming weeks.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.