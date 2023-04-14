“Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss has entered a mental health facility amid the ongoing Scandoval.

More than a month since news broke of the reality television personality’s affair with cast member Tom Sandoval, Leviss is seeking treatment for mental health and trauma therapy at a center in Arizona.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the rep told People. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Her rep told the outlet that Leviss is not in the facility for substance abuse treatment.

The news of Leviss’ stint in the mental health facility comes on the heels of the cheating scandal, dubbed by “Vanderpump” rules fans as the Scandoval. In early March, news broke that Sandoval and Leviss had been in a secret relationship from months, while he continued his longtime relationship with fellow cast member Ariana Madix.

The aftermath of the scandal will play out on the Bravo series’ upcoming episodes, leading up to an explosive reunion where Sandoval and Leviss reportedly got verbally clobbered by their fellow cast members.

A teaser for the remainder of “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 featured glimpses of a one-on-one conversation between Sandoval and Madix.

“I wish we both would’ve tried harder,” a sullen Sandoval says in the clip.

“You don’t deserve one f—ing tear of mine,” Madix replies.

“You want anything?” he later asks.

“For you to die,” Madix responds.

As fans wait for the scandal to play out on TV, fellow cast member Lala Kent teased during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday that fans should prepare for a scene in the season finale where Leviss and Madix talk through the situation.

Host Andy Cohen chimed in, saying he asked Leviss about that conversation during his own one-on-one with Raquel and asked her how “she could look at her in the eyes” while having the discussion. Cohen also previously revealed his exclusive solo interviews with Madix, Sandoval and Leviss would stream exclusively on Peacock, complementing the reunion episodes airing on Bravo.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.