Andy Cohen Teases ‘Aggressive’ Confrontations at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Andy Cohen is leaking details from the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, describing the confrontations between cast members as “aggressive.”

The host also revealed he taped one-on-one sitdowns with Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix before the bigger group reunion.

The trio is at the heart of the “Scandoval” cheating scandal, which you can learn all about here. After filming for Season 10 wrapped, Madix discovered her longtime boyfriend was cheating on her with Leviss. The show went back into production to capture the fallout.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me because … I had my own concerns,” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday. “I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about, things that I had noticed.”

“It was a real reckoning,” he continued. “If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they’ve done in what I would say an aggressive manner, a confrontational manner, you will get it.”

“I think that Peacock is gonna release extended versions, so you better subscribe to Peacock. And it’s pretty inexpensive to subscribe to Peacock because I think you’re going to get extras on Peacock. And let me tell you, there is a lot of reckoning to get. I did these one-on-ones. We shot a long time with the group, so I do feel like you’re going to get what you’re looking for,” he teased.

A source with knowledge of production confirmed to TheWrap that extended reunion content will air on Peacock, but did not specify what it would be.

No date has been set for the “Vanderpump Reunion.” The series airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and streams on Peacock the next day.

Listen to Andy Cohen discuss the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion below: