‘The Masked Singer’ to Feature Surprise Guests Luann De Lesseps, Theresa Caputo on New York Night (Exclusive)

It also serves as the last week the judges can use their save

| March 1, 2023 @ 8:00 AM

“The Masked Singer” will be full of guests appearances during New York Night on this week’s episode.

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps joins Nick Cannon on stage to give the judges clues about the masked singer. Theresa Caputo of “Long Island Medium” will also make a guest appearance.

In the video above, Luann de Lesseps comes on stage with Nick Cannon rocking a sparkling blue dress.

“We have a love thing going,” Cannon joked.

“We do. We do,” Luann de Lesseps said. “I won’t tell if you don’t tell.”

Thicke joined in on the fun and cracked, “We always find out nine months later,” making a dig at Cannon who’s known for having several children with multiple women.

Nevertheless, the jokes were all in fun. This is the last time the judges can use their save this week.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

