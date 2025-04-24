‘The Masked Singer’: Nessy Loved Ken’s Absurd Guess of Sting Just for the Validation

Ken Jeong may have made his fellow “The Masked Singer” panelists groan and roll their eyes once again when he guessed Nessy was Sting last week, but for Nessy himself, it was a guess he welcomed, simply because it marked a redemption moment.

Indeed, Nessy was the singer unmasked on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” taking us down to the final four contestants on the Fox singing competition. Who was actually under the mask? Obviously, it wasn’t sting.

In reality, it was Edwin McCain, the singer best known for his hit song “I’ll Be.”

But, in reflecting on that particular guess from Jeong with TheWrap, McCain recalled an embarrassing moment on a trip with his family, and it actually did involve Sting.

“We’re listening to Sting Pandora, and all of a sudden one of my songs comes on the Pandora channel,” McCain recounted. “And I looked over at my wife, I was like, ‘You see? You see?! You see I’m on Sting’s Pandora. I’m in the same conversation as Sting! And then a few more Sting songs come on, and then another one of my songs comes on. And I’m literally having a heart attack.”

But alas, it turned out that McCain and his family weren’t actually listening to a Sting station on Pandora; they were just listening to McCain’s own playlist. It took them about 15 minutes to realize it, and when they did, he was pretty embarrassed.

So, when Jeong threw out Sting as an actual guess to McCain’s hidden identity, it made the panelists and Nick Cannon groan, but it brought a whole lot of joy and redemption to Nessy himself.

“All I could think was, ‘Aha! I’m back in the conversation, man!” he said excitedly” “Me and Sting, yeah!”

McCain is looking forward to an invite to Sting’s Tuscany estate any day now.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.