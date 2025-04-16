‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Nessy? Ken Jeong Exhausts Everyone by Guessing Sting | Exclusive Video

We’re down to the Lucky 6 on “The Masked Singer,” and this week, panelist Ken Jeong is certain about who’s under the Nessy mask. But even host Nick Cannon thinks it’s “a horrible guess.”

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, Jeong first starts his turn by dishing a little smack talk back to Robin Thicke, informing his fellow panelist that “that is the stupidest guess I have ever heard.” It remains unclear who Thicke guesses on this particular round.

Jeong doesn’t dwell on it too much though, launching into his own guess and confidently deciding that Nessy is Sting.

“In the clue package: bee. Sting!” Jeong deduces. “Duh doy! And, the best love song of all time is my favorite very healthy love song, ‘Every Breath You Take.’ Give it up. Sting!”

At that, host Cannon agrees it’s “a great song, but that is a horrible guess.” Is it actually? Maybe! We can only wait and find out.

Until then, the final six celebrities in Fox’s singing competition continue to battle, with Wednesday’s episode featuring performances of “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Stargazing,” “Ain’t It Fun,” “Unpretty,” “Conga” and “Unsteady.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.