‘The Masked Singer’ Recruits Members of *NSYNC and ‘The Office’ to Give Clues This Season (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” has arrived at its 10th season, and it’s celebrating big all season long — with some help from a member of newly reunited (if only just temporarily?) *NSYNC, a star of “The Office,” and several famous alums.

TheWrap can exclusively reveal that Lance Bass and Kate Flannery (Meredith from “The Office”) are among the show’s special surprise clue givers this season. Now, will they have any connection to those who are competing? That part remains unclear for now, but as always, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Kelly Osbourne, who competed as Ladybug in the second season of “The Masked Singer,” will also help give out some clues this season, along with NFL wide receiver and free agent DeSean Jackson, “Snake Oil” host David Spade, and Poppy and Branch from “Trolls” for a special episode themed to the movie.

Naturally, there will also be several unmasked performances this season (several of which happened on the show’s premiere episode, in which Demi Lovato was unmasked as a surprise guest).

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (Season 2’s Flamingo) will perform “I Put a Spell on You” for a “Harry Potter” themed episode and Le’Veon Bell (Season 8’s Milkshake) will perform “I Got a Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas, presumably for the 2000s night episode.

Meanwhile, former contestants Bret Michaels, Hunter Hayes and Jewel (Season 6’s Queen of Hearts and winner) will all appear on the show unmasked to perform their own hits.

You can get an exclusive first look at some of the costumes in action in the video above.