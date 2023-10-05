‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Its Second Contestant of Season 10: And Diver Is…

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Masked Singer” Season 10, Episode 2

He sang about the lovin’ things, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to keep Diver around on “The Masked Singer,” and he met the end of the road on Wednesday night.

After wowing the judges in Week 1 with a performance of “Any Way You Want It” by Journey, Diver returned Wednesday night for one more go. But, thanks to a very pointed clue package, fans were pretty sure of his identity already.

Reading a newspaper bearing the headline “Extra! Extra! Read All About It,” the Diver explained, “I’ve been everyone’s favorite person to hate — and to be honest, I get it.”

In the end, both viewers and, astonishingly, Ken Jeong were correct. Because, on Wednesday, Diver was unmasked to reveal… Tom Sandoval.

For those unfamiliar, Sandoval is an original cast member of Bravo’s long-running reality series “Vanderpump Rules.” This year, he shot to mainstream infamy after cheating on his longtime, live-in girlfriend Ariana Madix — who’s currently competing on “Dancing With the Stars” — with their castmate Rachel Leviss.

The affair, which viewers dubbed “The Scandoval,” carried on for months until Madix discovered an intimate video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone. This is, of course, the core of Sandoval’s clue package, in which he claims, “I did it for love,” but complains about being made “the scapegoat for every bad dude” women “have ever known.”

“The Masked Singer” isn’t the only reality show Sandoval has appeared on post-scandal. He’s also taken on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” and recently completed filming on Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules.” He is currently touring with his cover band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.