The first wild card of season 10 of “The Masked Singer” arrives on Wednesday night, and let’s just say, it puts the panelists in…quite a pickle.

Yes, we hate ourselves for the pun too, but indeed, Pickle makes his grand entrance during NFL night and, as Nick Cannon jokes, it’s definitely a big dill. You can watch the Pickle make its grand entrance in TheWrap’s exclusive video above.

Now, in reality, he (or she) hasn’t put the panelists in a pickle just yet. Mostly, they’re just amazed at the costume. Both Cannon and Jenny McCarthy agreed that it’s their favorite costume ever on the show, as Pickle struts down the runway to Lizzo’s “Juice.” (Get it? Get it?!)

As far as Pickle’s identity, there are no real clues beyond their height. As Robin Thicke points out, “That’s a tall dude!” But, Pickle doesn’t say anything right away, nor do they sing anything. So, for now, height’s the only possible thing to speculate on.

Well, that, and the combined resume of season’s 10’s masked contestants. With sixteen celebrity singers in total, the group has a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, 7 Hall of Fame Awards, 3 Lifetime Achievement Awards and over 50 tattoos.

Wednesday night’s episode celebrates the NFL, which fittingly brings a special appearance by season 9 contestant and pro running back Le’Veon Bell. All songs featured in this episode have been performed at the Super Bowl. In total, five celebrities will perform and one will be unmasked by the end of the night.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.