WARNING: MAJOR spoilers ahead for “The Masked Singer”

The competition has now officially begun on season 10 of “The Masked Singer,” which unfortunately means that real eliminations have also begun. And this week, that meant the end of the road — or, maybe pond — for Rubber Ducky.

Granted, there was an unmasking on the season premiere, when Anonymouse was revealed to be none other than Demi Lovato (which most fans knew in advance anyway, considering how distinctive her voice is). But, Lovato was only ever slated to appear on the show for one night only. She fully committed to the bit, but she wasn’t technically part of the competition.

So, that makes Rubber Ducky the first real elimination of the season. Ahead of the episode, only clips from competitors Diver and Gazelle were released, meaning fans had to speculate about Rubber Ducky based on the costume alone. But speculate they did; some guessed Pete Davidson, others guessed Keegan Michael Key.

But in the end, Rubber Ducky was revealed to be…Anthony Anderson.

The “Black-ish” star wowed the audience and judges with his performance, but in the end, it simply wasn’t enough to make it through to the next round of competition in the show’s milestone season.

Anderson joins a long list of famous names on the show, after the premiere featured performances from “Masked Singer” alums including Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow and others.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.