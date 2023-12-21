‘The Masked Singer’ Crowns Its Season 10 Champion: And the Winner Is…

WARNING: MAJOR spoilers ahead for the season finale of “The Masked Singer”

Season 10 of “The Masked Singer” has come to end and crowned its new champion. In the 2-hour finale on Wednesday night, the final costume standing was Cow. So, who was under the mask?

Well first, let’s rewind a bit, because this year’s finale was a 4-way competition. Heading into the night, Cow, Gazelle, Sea Queen and Donut were all still in the running to win it all.

Alas, the ladies were the first to go, with Sea Queen and Gazelle getting eliminated together. They were unmasked to be singer Macy Gray and “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish, respectively.

Following their unmasking, Donut and Cow went head-to-head one last time, but in the end, Cow came out on top.

Donut’s final performance was “Drift Away” by Dobie Gray, and the singer himself was revealed to be John Schneider, best known for playing Beauregard “Bo” Duke in “Dukes of Hazzard.”

And that brings us to our season 10 winner of “The Masked Singer.” After a fitting final performance of “Take a Bow” by Rihanna, Cow was revealed to be none other than singer Ne-Yo.

