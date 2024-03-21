After saying goodbye to Afghan Hound last week, it was Billy Joel night on “The Masked Singer” this week and, as always, the end of the episode meant someone wasn’t moving up, but instead moving out. And this week, that person was Spaghetti and Meatballs.

As it turns out, the man behind the mask actually knows Billy Joel a bit, but only as a customer. He told TheWrap he is curious to hear what the beloved New York singer has to say about his performance of “Only the Good Die Young” and “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” though, and plans on reaching out now that his performance is out for the world to see.

Sadly, those performances weren’t enough to get him past the first round of Group C, though the singer did have hopes of taking home the trophy in the end.

“I was in it to win it,” he told TheWrap. “So, I didn’t get very far but I had every ambition to win, that’s for sure.”

So, who was behind the mask? Well, it turns out the costume in and of itself, being a food dish, was a clue, because Spaghetti and Meatballs was unmasked to reveal restauranteur and MasterChef judge Joe Bastianich.

And for the record, the chef had “zero” clue that he’d be in a food costume, nor did he ask to be. But he did reveal that there were originally ideas for a different dish to inspire the costume.

“I think there was some talk of a pizza pie, but it was unsustainable,” Bastianich said with a laugh. “So spaghetti doctor — Professor Spaghetti and Meatballs was born.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.