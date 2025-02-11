‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Fuzzy Peas? Rita Ora’s First Guess of the Season Is … | Exclusive Video

Season 13 of “The Masked Singer” kicks off on Wednesday, which means it is time to start making your first guesses of the season. And Rita Ora already has hers — though it may not be as well-informed as usual.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the Fox competition’s season premiere, Ora admits that Fuzzy Peas’ performance was “such a sing-along, I was just dancing with Ken and I actually couldn’t even focus because I was having so much fun.”

So, homing in on a clue that involves a globe, Ora takes her first swing.

Watch the moment below:

“Honestly, you guys might laugh, but I’m just going to go for it,” she says. “Mario Lopez? He’s a global star!”

Whether or not Ora is correct remains to be seen. But worry not, just because the costume has three faces, doesn’t mean it’s three people standing on each other’s shoulders (probably). It’s just one person.

In the meantime, the season premiere will feature a performance from the panelists of “Get Lucky,” alongside some very special guests from past seasons, including last season’s runner-up The Wasp (who was, of course, revealed to be Mario).

Meanwhile, Group A will perform songs including “SexyBack,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” “The Door,” “La Bamba” and “Mad World.”

“The Masked Singer” premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.