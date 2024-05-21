The season finale of “The Masked Singer” is upon us, with just two contestants remaining. So, it’s time for the panelists to lock in their true final guesses on Wednesday night, and Ken Jeong is sticking with his guess of Taran Killam for Gumball.

Gumball and Goldfish will compete to win it all in the finale, performing songs including “Latch,” “Heart of Glass,” “Renegade,” and “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” before the winner is revealed. And, in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the finale, Ken runs down his logic for his last guess.

“I first said Jamie Dornan, because he had given Rita a gumball from his costume during his first performance,” Jeong explains, with Rita Ora confirming she still has it. “Rita played his sister in ’50 Shades of Grey.’”

But, Jeong has better logic to explain his guess of Killam. You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the finale of “The Masked Singer” in the video above.

“The night light clue actually made me think of ‘SNL’s Taran Killam. And I was thinking, prom king sash, he had played King George III in ‘Hamilton,’” Jeong details. “And the last time he performed, he dedicated his performance to his wife and two kids, and Taran Killam has a lovely wife, and two kids.”

At that fellow panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg applauds Jeong for a “very respectful” guess that “didn’t get one boo.” Of course, Jeong does still remain an outlier, as most have guessed that Gumball is actually “Friday Night Lights” star Scott Porter.

Unfortunately, we won’t know for sure who’s underneath the Gumball mask, until a winner is crowned on Wednesday night. The finale begins at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

As a reminder, in total, the season 11 contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy Nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice Nominations, 108 million Records Sold, 326 Film Appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify Streams.