‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Hawk? Ken Jeong Guesses Cole Sprouse, Based on Disney Channel Crossover Knowledge (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” is back this week with an Elton John-themed night of competition, but that’s not what’s fueling Ken Jeong’s guess this week. Instead, it’s his knowledge of old Disney Channel crossover episodes.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode, Ken Jeong is tapped to kick off the guesses on who Hawk might be. We don’t see what the clue presented is, but it appears it may have something to do with Miley Cyrus.

“Based on that onstage clue, maybe it could be somebody like Cole Sprouse,” Jeong guesses. “Hear me out. His show ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ had a crossover episode with ‘Hannah Montana.’ Huh? Facts! You can’t boo facts!”

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive clip of the moment in the video above.

And, for what it’s worth, Hawk himself doesn’t shoot down Jeong’s guess. In fact, he encourages it, much to Jenny McCarthy’s dismay.

“I like where your head’s at,” Hawk says, prompting McCarthy to beg the singer not to “feed” Jeong’s ego, because “we’re all gonna be in trouble.”

Now, as far as who Hawk actually is, it’s impossible to know. But, as always, we’ll remind you that this season’s “Masked Singer” contestants boast a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, 7 Hall of Fame Awards, 3 Lifetime Achievement Awards and over 50 tattoos.

As part of Elton John night, panelist Robin Thicke will also be performing, opening the show with a rendition of “Tiny Dancer.”

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.