Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”

Wednesday night marked the end of the road for Pickle on “The Masked Singer,” and the actor under the mask was admittedly devastated by that fact.

Comedian Michael Rapaport was revealed to be under the giant fruit — yes, a pickle is technically a fruit, and we think it’s weird, too — this week, proving Jenny McCarthy right in her initial suspicion that he might’ve been a guest star on “Friends.” And he really, really wanted to take home the golden mask at the end of the show.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I was distraught,” Rapaport told TheWrap. “It felt like a loss. Like, it felt like my team — I felt like I lost, because I mean, I was f–ked up by it.”

Rapaport noted that, even days after his elimination — “The Masked Singer” is taped well in advance of when it airs — he was still talking about it, prompting his wife to remind him that he did well, considering his abilities — or lack thereof.

“She was like, ‘You can’t f–king sing,’” Rapaport recalled of the conversation they had when he was asked to join the show. “And I was like, ‘I know.’ And she goes, ‘You can’t sing and dance.’ And I was like, ‘I know!’ But that was part of the thrill of doing it, and of the challenge of doing it and the fun of doing it.”

Still, Rapaport admitted, he wanted to win it all.

“I truly thought I was going to the next round, and I was disappointed that I didn’t get to go the next round. But I had a ball. It was a very, very, very fun experience,” he said. “I had a lot of fun doing it. But I was definitely, like, it kind of knocked the wind out of me. It sounds crazy, but it knocked the wind out of me not going forward.”

He added, “It reminded me of when I used to coach my kids’ basketball teams, and they would lose. I knew how bad it felt for them to lose. That’s how I felt, I was like ‘F–k, man. I can’t believe [it].’ It was a weird feeling. But it was funny!”

Still, Rapaport doesn’t think this is the end of his singing career. He’s touring across the country for the rest of this year with his stand-up and joked that maybe he’d sing a song or two while in Chicago at the end of this month.

“This is not the end of the pickle. This is not the end of my singing career and we have just unleashed what might be considered, one day, one of the great voices in modern history,” he said.

“That’s all I’m going to say about that. And who knows when you might or might not be hearing from Michael Rapaport, the singer, again. That’s all I could say. I’m not going to confirm or deny the record labels reaching out to me. That’s all I’m going to say.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.