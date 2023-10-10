‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy Guesses Pickle Was on ‘Friends’ Thanks to Clue From Lance Bass (Exclusive Video)

“People always associate me with my famous friends,” Pickle cryptically teases with a laugh

Pickle is back on “The Masked Singer” this week, and could he be an actor on “Friends?” The panelists seem to think it’s possible, thanks to a clue delivered by *NSYNC member Lance Bass.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode, Bass appears on stage — he’s just one of the many celebrity clue givers this season — with a box of pickles, all donning wigs and googly eyes. The box is labeled “Friends,” prompting Jenny McCarthy to suggest it may be one of the core six, or perhaps even a guest star on the old NBC sitcom.

“Well I’ve done so many things for so many years, and people always associate me with my famous friends,” Pickle cryptically teases with a laugh.

With that, Bass heads off stage with his box of pickles, missing an important message from the talking Pickle on stage (yes, that’s a real sentence).

“I wanted to tell Lance to tell the other contestants to go a-bye, bye, bye,” Pickle says, waving. “‘Cause it’s over tonight! Bye, bye, bye!”

The giant fruit is, of course, referring to *NSYNC’s biggest hit “Bye Bye Bye,” prompting McCarthy to note that “he’s funny,” as a potential indicator on who might be under the mask.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we’ll remind you that this season’s “Masked Singer” contestants boast a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, 7 Hall of Fame Awards, 3 Lifetime Achievement Awards and over 50 tattoos.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

