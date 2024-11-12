‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Macaron? The Panel Guesses Gypsy Rose Blanchard or Monica Lewinsky | Exclusive Video

“Who Are You Fest” is going down on “The Masked Singer” this week, and both Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg are pretty sure they know who Macaron is. Of course, they definitely have wildly different guesses.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, Jeong zeroes in on clues indicating that Macaron has “been through a lot” and is on a “road to redemption” to inform his guess at what famous woman might be beneath the mask.

“Rose is literally in the clues, and also, AnnaSophia Robb is in the clues because she starred in ‘The Act,’ which was based on her life, which she is now rebuilding and redeeming. I think Macaron could be Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” he guesses.

Watch the clip below:

For once, Jeong’s guess isn’t immediately booed, with fellow panelist Rita Ora admitting, “I actually thought that too,” while host Nick Cannon says it’s “not impossible.”

Meanwhile, panelist McCarthy-Wahlberg says she “wouldn’t be surprised” at that, but is going in a different direction, guessing a woman who had some major political influence.

“The girl I’m thinking of, I have so much sympathy for because she went through so much,” she starts. “I can’t believe I’m saying this out loud, OK? But, could this be Monica Lewinsky?”

McCarthy cracks her own self up with the guess, but she does have a logic to it.

“Listen, there was a rose, there was a rose garden at the White House!” she reasons.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode in the video above.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.