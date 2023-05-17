“The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy can’t make up her mind on just who is beneath contestant Medusa’s mask.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s Season 9 finale, McCarthy thinks she’s narrowed it down to two artists: Ellie Goulding or Fergie. Do you think she’s narrowed it down correctly, or is she way off? Watch the exclusive clip below:

Medusa has been a powerhouse all season, lending her smokey vocals to difficult songs like Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” and Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

She faces tough competition in Macaw, a smooth pop singer whose renditions of “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction and “Your Song” by Elton John landed him a spot in the top 2.

If you’re still trying to figure out these masked singers’ identities, Fox has posted all the clues for Medusa here and Macaw here.

In last week’s semi-final, California Roll was unmasked as the acapella group Pentatonix.

The Season 9 finale of “The Masked Singer” airs tonight at 8/7pm Central on Fox. Who will succeed Season 8 winner Amber Riley as the new champion?