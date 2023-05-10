Could Daniel Radcliffe be working a little musical magic on “The Masked Singer” this week? Jenny McCarthy thinks so.

In perhaps a twist for longtime “Masked Singer” fans, it isn’t Ken Jeong with the crazy guess this week, but McCarthy. During Wednesday night’s semifinals, in which Macaw, Medusa and California Roll battle for a spot in the final two, McCarthy takes a swing that pop culture’s most famous wizard might be beneath Macaw’s mask.

Of course, her co-hosts disagree. You can see why in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode above.

“I don’t know if Harry Potter can sing like that,” Robin Thicke replies with a laugh, while judge Nicole Scherzinger argues that Macaw has a strong enough voice to hold their own concert.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that Daniel Radcliffe is someone who can sing, having starred for a long time in Broadway’s hit musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” But, there’s no way to know if he’s the one under the mask until it comes off.

McCarthy’s guess wasn’t quite extreme enough to earn the typical boos Ken Jeong receives from the audience, but none of them are all that confident in it.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.