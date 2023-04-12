WARNING: MAJOR Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”

The lights went out for Lamp on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night, sending her back to Earth on “outer space night.” But she’s not too worried about it. According to the actress under the mask, she made sure to fully enjoy it, knowing that the experience “is kind of like your wedding day.”

The bittersweet news is, Lamp wasn’t the only one to get sent home this week. Dandelion went with her, and the women under the masks were revealed to be Melissa Joan Hart and Alicia Witt, respectively. For the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star, the most helpful advice for being on the show came from her husband.

“You know, my husband actually went with me to kind of hold my hand through the rehearsal process, and he just gave me the best advice,” Hart told TheWrap. “He was so supportive and loving. And he was like, ‘If you’re not having fun, what the hell are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s so true.'”

“So every time the nerves would start, and I would start to shake, or I would start to want to vomit, I would go, ‘But I’m having fun! I’m having fun. This is fun,'” she continued. “I’m never gonna get to do this again. It’s kind of like your wedding day, in a way, right? It’s like, this is the only day I get to put on this outfit, and have this experience. So if I don’t wrap myself up in it and completely enjoy it, what am I doing?”

That all said, Hart admitted that her knee-jerk reaction was “hell no” when Fox gave her the call to be on the show. But then her brain overpowered her gut.

“I have a sign in my bathroom that says, ‘You only regret the things you don’t do.’ And I’ve really tried to live by that,” she said. “Since I was a teenager, I learned that lesson that I don’t want to have regrets. I don’t want to let fear conquer anything for me.”

She added, “And so even though singing in front of people is like my worst, not fear, but kind of my nightmare, right? It’s the stuff nightmares are made out of. That and getting on stage without knowing my line is really my nightmares. And so I decided to take the this on head on.”

Now that she’s conquered it, Hart does plan to give all the behind the scenes secrets and details she can on a special episode of her podcast “What Women Binge,” releasing on Wednesday night.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.