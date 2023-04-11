Houston, we have a problem. Ken Jeong is making wild guesses on “The Masked Singer” again — although host Nick Cannon would argue “it’s not his worst.”

The theme for Wednesday night’s episode of the competition is “outer space,” and fittingly, it brings the performance of UFO. Who exactly is UFO? Obviously, there’s no way to know until they’re unmasked. But, in TheWrap’s exclusive preview of the episode, judge Ken Jeong is near certain that the UFO is Kendall Jenner.

You can watch him make his guess — and try to untangle his string of reasoning for the guess — in the video above.

“Give me a chance! It’s a runway: model! Sewing machine: fashion icon!” Jeong says using the clue package to run down his reasoning. “And no one in this galaxy, and I repeat, no one is more famous than Kendall Jenner.”

It’s worth pointing out that Jeong has been right in the past — but, not very often. So for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if this guess works out for him. And of course, that’s if the UFO is even among the unmasked contestants on Wednesday night. Yes, the episode will mark another double unmasking, and end with one survivor heading to the quarter finals.

As a reminder, the season nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

As an added bonus for Wednesday’s space night, “The Masked Singer” will welcome two special guests, as well. First person to tweet in space, Astronaut Mike Massimino, and SpaceBalls Actress Daphne Zuniga will both make cameo appearances in the episode.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.