‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home a Lone Wolf: And the Man Behind the Mask Is…

A hero’s welcome was certainly waiting for Wolf on Wednesday night’s DC superhero-themed episode of “The Masked Singer,” but unfortunately, he was also the lone wolf contestant sent home at the end of the night. So, who was beneath the mask?

Well, the first sentence up above should be a clue, if you didn’t get to watch things live. But, Wolf had some clues delivered by some actual DC superheroes during his appearance, too. Both Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi appeared on the episode, in support of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which hits theaters next week.

Competing against Gargoyle and Squirrel, both also newcomers to the show, Wolf entered the competition with absolutely zero clues in advance. No teases on social media, no sneak peeks, nothing. Even so, “Masked Singer” fans are devoted, and made guesses based on body type alone. And apparently, some folks thought Wolf could be David Hasselhoff, Taylor Lautner or Tyler Posey.

Of course, the lack of clues might’ve been because the man beneath the Wolf has a very distinct voice. In the end, Wolf was unmasked to be… Michael Bolton!

Now you understand the “hero’s welcome” nod, right? Bolton famously sang “Go the Distance” on the soundtrack for Disney’s animated “Hercules.” Obviously, he is even better known for a plethora of other hits, including “When a Man Loves a Woman” and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”

But alas, he will not be appearing on “The Masked Singer” any further into this season. That said, there’s still plenty of big voices to look forward to, it seems.

This season’s contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, six Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, four Golden Globe Nominations, five Medals, 26 Books, two Tony Award Nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.