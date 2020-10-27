In “The Midnight Sky,” George Clooney is lonely, haggard and stuck in an Arctic base, unable to connect with a spaceship returning to Earth. But after a mysterious global catastrophe has hit the planet, he does everything he can to make sure they don’t make it back to him.

“The Midnight Sky,” the latest film in which Clooney both stars in and directs, is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel, “Good Morning, Midnight.” The emotional first look at the film — which you can see in the trailer above — shows that he really just needs to make a connection.

“In our galaxy alone there are billions of stars. At least one of them has the potential to support life,” Clooney says in the trailer. “That’s why I have to contact them, before it’s too late.”

“The Midnight Sky” is just one of many films that Netflix is releasing in a jam-packed awards season this year that also includes star-studded films like “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“The Midnight Sky” stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. Netflix will release it both on its service and in theaters on Dec. 23.

