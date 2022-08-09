“The Missing” has added Matthew Del Negro (“City on a Hill”) to its cast, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. He will play the recurring role of Peter Hanning, a self-made billionaire, in the David E. Kelley Peacock adaptation of Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani‘s novel, “The Missing File.”

Previously announced cast includes Juliana Canfield (“Y: The Last Man”) as New York Police Department rookie detective Janine Harris, Karen Robinson (“Schitt’s Creek”) as the straitlaced Captain Helen Davies and Michael Mosley (“Ozark”) as veteran cop Earl Malzone. Recurring guest stars are Steven Pasquale, Stephanie Szostak and Tony Curran.

The eight-episode drama — written, showrun and executive produced by Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) — follows NYPD Detective Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), “whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson (“Dopesick”) will also executive produce, along with Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Keshet’s Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir, Karni Ziv and Mishani. “The Missing” is produced by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

Alongside stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, Del Negro appears as Detective Chris Caysen on Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” which premiered its third season late last month. He recurred on Netflix’s “Huge in France,” Amazon’s “Goliath” and ABC’s “Scandal.” On the film side, Del Negro co-starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in Taylor Sheridan’s mystery-thriller “Wind River” and was featured opposite Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara as Detective Hauser in 2015’s action-comedy “Hot Pursuit.” He is repped by Buchwald, Berwick & Kovacik and Behr Abramson Levy.