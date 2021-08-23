‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Teases a ‘Battle for the Soul of the Universe’ (Video)

Apple TV+ shared a new trailer for the upcoming second season of “The Morning Show” on Monday, and the stakes are higher than ever.

“You’re just so caught up in ruling over your rotten little fiefdom. The rest of the world, they’ve moved to the cloud, and it is gorgeous up there,” Billy Crudup’s character proclaims, somewhat melodramatically, to UBA network executives in the trailer. “This is a battle for the soul of the universe!”

Clearly, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) decision to expose the network’s culture of misogyny and abuse on air is going over about as well as one might have hoped.

Season 2 of “The Morning Show” is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 17, with new episodes rolling out weekly through Nov. 19.

In addition to Crudup, Aniston and Witherspoon, returning cast members include Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

New cast members for Season 2 include “Russian Doll” alum Greta Lee, “The Spanish Princess” actor Ruairi O’Connor, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies

Kerry Ehrin returns as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 of “The Morning Show.” Michael Ellenberg executive produces through Media Res, which also serves as the studio. Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine and director Mimi Leder also executive produce.