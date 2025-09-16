‘The Morning Show’ Renewed for Season 5 at Apple TV+

“The Morning Show” rollercoaster ride is not stopping anytime soon. The Emmy-winning drama series has been renewed for Season 5 at Apple TV+, the streamer announced one day before its Season 4 premiere Wednesday.

The series stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with EP and showrunner Charlotte Stoudt at the helm and Mimi Leder also serving as executive producer.

“’The Morning Show’ has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — ‘The Morning Show’ continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

“It’s an honor to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, and everyone involved in ‘The Morning Show,’ and we’re excited to embark on a new season that will give this cast and creative team even more room to shine,” said executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO of MediaRes. “We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”

Season 4 picks up two years after the events of Season 3 in spring 2024. A logline for the season reads: “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, Season 4 stars two-time Emmy winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Emmy winner Jon Hamm. Season 4 welcomes new cast members Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

“The Morning Show” is produced by Media Res, and executive produced by Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.