“The Good Wife” alum Julianna Margulies has booked her return to “The Morning Show.”

The actress will return in a major recurring role as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson on the Apple TV+ drama.

Marguiles rejoins a cast that includes Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. As TheWrap reported earlier this month, Jon Hamm has joined Season 3 in a key role.

The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” alum will play Paul Marks, described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Crudup), Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.

Production on “The Morning Show” Season 3 will kick off later this month, the streamer confirmed in early August. Charlotte Stoudt, who has an overall multiyear deal with Apple TV+, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“The Morning Show” is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, as well as Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg. It is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. Aniston and Kristin Hahn EP through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as an EP and director.

