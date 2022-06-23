Apple TV+ Strikes Overall Deal With ‘Morning Show’ EP and Director Mimi Leder

Following her work on “The Morning Show,” Apple TV+ is locking up Emmy Award-winning director and filmmaker Mimi Leder to a multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, the growing streaming service will have a first-look on streaming features, as well as an exclusive deal for series developed by Leder, who currently serves as executive producer and director on the star-studded “The Morning Show.”

The deal comes shortly after Apple TV+ renewed “The Morning Show” for a third season. Leder directed the pilot and the Season 1 finale, the latter of which earned her her 10th Emmy nomination. Leder’s additional credits include the films “On the Basis of Sex,” “Deep Impact,” “The Peacemaker” and “Pay it Forward,” as well as television series “The Leftovers,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “L.A. Law,” “China Beach” and, most notably, “ER,” which earned her two Emmys.

At a time when content-starved studios are in a race to lock up key talent, Apple has methodically grown its roster of storytellers for Apple TV+. Leder joins the likes of Siân Heder, Malala Yousafzai, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Misha Green, Charlotte Stoudt, Kerry Ehrin, Moshe Zonder, Alon Aranya, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Tracy Oliver, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, Simon Kinberg, Jonathan Tropper and Sam Catlin under the streamer’s roof.

To date, Apple has also landed overall and first-look deals with internationally recognized production companies including Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions; Appian Way, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson; Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures; Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions; A24; Imagine Documentaries and Skydance Media.