‘The Mosquito Coast’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up a second season of “The Mosquito Coast,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

The news comes as the series is about to conclude its seven-episode first season, with the finale episode set to hit the streamer on Friday. Led by Justin Theroux and based on the book of the same name by his uncle, Paul Theroux, the series follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox, who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

Per Apple, Friday’s season finale will see the family “forced into a crisis that will either bring them back together or tear them apart forever.”

“’The Mosquito Coast’ has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart,” Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of programming, said. “We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride.”

In addition to Theroux, the series also stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman.

“The Mosquito Coast” is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside director Rupert Wyatt, Paul and Justin Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is a Fremantle production.