“The Munsters” are back… this time, in living color!

Filmmaker Rob Zombie has released the first teaser trailer for his upcoming “Munsters” movie, which pays loving tribute to the classic TV series of the same name before turning it on its head in a big way.

The teaser begins with the classic Universal Pictures logo (the studio distributing the film) before launching into a riff on the iconic opening credits of the 1960s sitcom. Herman, Lily and Grandpa come crashing through the front door all while the unforgettable theme song plays.

But then, a title card teases something different: color.

We then cut to Herman, Lily and Grandpa sitting on a couch in their cobweb-infested mansion in full color.

In contrast to Zombie’s previous films, “The Munsters” will be a full-on family affair. “For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that ‘The Munsters’ would be dirty, violent and nasty…well, you are wrong,” Zombie wrote in a previous Instagram post announcing the film’s PG rating. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

Zombie’s wife and frequent collaborator Sheri Moon Zombie plays Lily Munster, while Jeff Daniel Phillips (“Westworld”) plays Herman and Daniel Roebuck (“Matlock”) fills the role of Grandpa. The cast also includes Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop and Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp.

Zombie wrote and directed the film, and most recently helmed the 2019 horror film “3 From Hell.” His most notable projects as a director have all been in the horror genre, including 2007’s divisive “Halloween” remake and its 2009 sequel “Halloween II.”

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Munsters” in the video above. The film will be released later this year.