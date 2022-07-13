The first full trailer for Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” introduces the classic family of monsters as you’ve never seen them: not just in color but telling a classic love and origin story inspired by the ’60s sitcom.

You can see why “The Munsters” is a passion project for Zombie, and the trailer proudly announces that this campy and colorful looking family movie comes from the director of R-rated horror like “Halloween” and “House of 1000 Corpses.” The film is a live-action, PG-rated take that tells how Herman Munster met and married Lily in her search for true love, and Grandpa’s initial effort to stop this matrimony.

“I knew the moment I laid eyes on you that you were special. I understand if you don’t feel the same,” Lily says to Herman in the clip. “I’m just a regular gal living a normal, boring life.”

Zombie’s wife and frequent collaborator Sheri Moon Zombie plays Lily Munster, while Jeff Daniel Phillips (“Westworld”) plays Herman and Daniel Roebuck (“Matlock”) fills the role of Grandpa. The cast also includes Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop and Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp.

The first trailer, which Zombie first released through his Instagram on Wednesday and you can watch below, also announces that the film will debut this September.