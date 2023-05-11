“The Muppets Mayhem,” the first streaming series devoted to Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the most iconic band in the Muppet universe, is finally here. All episodes are streaming on Disney+ right now and, appropriately, they rock. And TheWrap spoke to the Muppet-y stars of the show, which you can watch above.

When TheWrap asked the Electric Mayhem what other bands could benefit by having their singular energy on tour, we got some surprising answers. “I think that Animal could sit in with any band,” Floyd proclaimed, while Animal chimed in: “HARRY! HARRY!” (Meaning that, yes, Animal would love to drum for Harry Styles.) Janice said that, “Taylor Swift and I would have a totally amazing time together,” which we imagine would be true. And Dr. Teeth noted that, “I’d posolutely love to accompany The Weeknd.” Can you imagine?

“The Muppets Mayhem,” which is the first Muppets streaming project since 2020’s underrated “Muppets Now,” comes from Bill Barretta (who also performs as Dr. Teeth), Adam F. Goldberg (yes, creator of “The Goldbergs”) and Jeff Yorkes. The human cast is led by Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry, with more cameos than you could possibly imagine (at the very least this is the first show where Morgan Freeman and Billy Corgan have both made appearances).

In the show Singh plays a struggling low-level employee of an old music label who discovers in some dusty paperwork that the Electric Mayhem owe the label an album. (For years they’ve toured but never actually put out a record.) She poses as a record executive and attempts to get the band to settle down long enough to record a legendary album.

Does she succeed? And what level of destruction does the Mayhem unleash? Well, you’ll have to watch all 10 episodes, streaming on Disney+ now.