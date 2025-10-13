‘The Neighborhood’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

After an impressive eight-season run, “The Neighborhood” is coming to an end.

The CBS sitcom was renewed for its final season back in March, with Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, praising everyone involved.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at ‘The Neighborhood,’ led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” she said. “‘The Neighborhood’ is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

As such, Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs all returned for one more round with the show. But just how long will that round be?

Here’s what we know.

When did the final season of “The Neighborhood” start?

The show’s final season premieres on Monday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How many episodes are in the season?

CBS hasn’t announced the finale date or exactly how many episodes will be in the final season, but typically, “The Neighborhood” has 20-22 episodes per season (with the exception of Season 6). Season 8 is set to follow suit with a full-season run before the series finale

When do new episodes come out?

You can watch new episodes of “The Neighborhood” live every Monday.

They will be available to watch on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).