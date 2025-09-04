Tracy Morgan’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff Series ‘Crutch’ Sets Fall Premiere at Paramount+

Tracy Morgan’s spinoff of “The Neighborhood,” titled “Crutch,” will premiere at Paramount+ this fall.

The half-hour comedy series from executive producer Cedric the Entertainer stars Morgan as Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, known as Crutch in the community. He’s a Harlem widower, who must now resume his paternal duties when his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home.

All eight episodes of “Crutch” will be available to binge on Paramount+ Monday Nov. 3. The spinoff series also stars Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul and Finn Maloney.

The “30 Rock” actor will also make an appearance as Crutch in an episode of “The Neighborhood” airing the same night as his series’ premiere Nov. 3 on CBS and Paramount+. The new series comes as “The Neighborhood” wraps up its eighth and final season this fall.

The crossover will see Calvin, played by Cedric the Entertainer, reach out to his cousin Crutch to help his neighbor Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) get a better deal on his new floors, but Crutch comes with more baggage than they intended for. “The Neighborhood” returns to CBS Mon. Oct. 13.

This is not the only “The Neighborhood” spinoff in the works at CBS. A new show centered on Marcel Spears’ Marty and McKinney’s Malcolm is in development at the network though it has not yet received an official greenlight.

Cedric The Entertainer’s production company A Bird and a Bear Entertainment will produce “Crutch.” Owen Smith will serve as executive producer and showrunner with Eric C. Rhone, Cedric, Morgan, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Mike Mariano executive producing. CBS Studios will produce and distribute the series.

Watch the teaser here: