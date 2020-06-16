Jude Law and Carrie Coon Are a Married Couple Living a Lie in ‘The Nest’ Trailer (Video)

Latest film from “Martha Marcy May Marlene” director Sean Durkin hits theaters Sept. 18, 2020

June 16, 2020

Jude Law and Carrie Coon play a married couple living the dream and taking control over their own lives, but as the first trailer for “The Nest” shows, they’re living a lie that slowly drives them apart.

“The Nest” is just the second film from Sean Durkin, the director of the indie drama “Martha Marcy May Marlene” from 2011, and it will hit theaters on September 18 from IFC Films.

“The Nest” debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and stars Law and Coon as a couple raising a family in the 1980s when they leave their suburban American home and relocate to a massive, centuries-old manor in the country in London. Law’s character senses a new business opportunity to be his own boss and Coon now has the space to raise her own horses and build a stable. But their promise of a new beginning starts to unravel, forcing the couple to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.

Also Read: 'The Nest': Jude Law on Telling a Tale of a Family Torn Apart by Greed (Video)

“You’re embarrassing,” Law coldly says to his wife in the trailer for the film. “And you’re exhausting,” she replies.

“The Nest” is a haunting, slow-burn drama that was well-reviewed out of Sundance and earned acclaim for both Law and Coon’s performances. The film also marked Durkin’s return to Sundance after he won the Dramatic Directing Award at the 2011 festival for “Martha Marcy May Marlene.”

In a statement describing the film, Durkin explained how a change of atmosphere can have such a jarring, even scary impact on one’s life or the health of a relationship.

“Growing up between America and England in the ’80s and ’90s, I experienced a stark difference in atmosphere between the two places that has long stayed with me,” Durkin said. “I always felt the contrast would provide a haunting tonal shift in a film and this backdrop sparked the conception of ‘The Nest.’ Within this setting, I wanted to reflect on personal experience to create an unsettling, naturalistic family drama that explores how a move across the Atlantic uproots the dormant truths that lie beneath this family’s dynamic.”

“The Nest” also stars Oona Roche and Charlie Shotwell. Check out the first trailer for Durkin’s film above.

