John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer and Claes Bang have joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The New Look.”

They will star alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche and Maisie Williams. The series is described as an “epic thriller,” set against the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II. The series follows the end of Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous designer and the rise of Christian Dior, who redefined the industry with his “ground-breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence.”

The series will be filmed in Paris and is inspired by true events.

Malkovich will play Lucien Lelong, President of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, whose influential eponymous fashion house employed Dior and Balmain during the Occupation. Mortimer stars as Eva Colozzi, friend, confidante and style inspiration to Coco Chanel.

Bang will portray Hans Von Dincklage, aka Spatz, a Nazi operative stationed in Paris to both seduce and spy on the Parisian female elite.

Mendelsohn will star as Christian Dior alongside Binoche as Coco Chanel. Williams will play the role of Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister and Medal of Honor winner for Courage in the cause of Freedom.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios. The series marks the first production from the newly formed partnership between Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Todd A. Kessler, who is writing, executive producing and directing. Mark A. Baker will also produce. A premiere date will be announced later.